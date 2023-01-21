Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Cockshutt Road just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a passenger vehicle left the roady and struct a hydro pole.

One person was pronounced dead on scene.

The deceased has been identifed as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.

Cockshutt Road from Burtch Road to Indian Line was closed for roughly seven hours, but has since reopened.

Police shared a photo from the scene that showed a badly damaged vehicle and a snapped hydro pole.

OPP are appealing for anyone who may have seen something early Saturday morning.

"If you were in the area from 3:00-7:00am and have any information call 1-888-310-1122," an OPP tweet reads in part.