Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in Brant County.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Cockshutt Road just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say a passenger vehicle left the roady and struct a hydro pole.
One person was pronounced dead on scene.
The deceased has been identifed as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.
Cockshutt Road from Burtch Road to Indian Line was closed for roughly seven hours, but has since reopened.
Police shared a photo from the scene that showed a badly damaged vehicle and a snapped hydro pole.
OPP are appealing for anyone who may have seen something early Saturday morning.
"If you were in the area from 3:00-7:00am and have any information call 1-888-310-1122," an OPP tweet reads in part.
