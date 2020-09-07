KITCHENER -- A suspicious briefcase that had Brant County OPP investigating and Optimist Park in Paris closed off is not being considered a concern anymore.

Police were called to the park around 6 p.m. Sunday regarding the item that was reportedly dropped off by a dark-coloured vehicle that then left.

The public were asked to avoid the area for several hours as the investigation took place.

“As soon as someone calls in and says an item is out of place to be in that area, then we are going to treat this as a suspicious package,” said OPP Cst. Ken Johnston at the Sunday night scene. “We treat all these the exact same as if they could be something, and it’s just to minimize any risk to anybody and to make sure the community is safe.”

OPP have determined, with the help of the West Region Explosive Disposal Unit and the canine division, that the briefcase was non-suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call County of Brant OPP.