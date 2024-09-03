Suspects wanted for series of distraction thefts in Waterloo Region

Photos were released Tuesday of people believed to be involved in a series of distraction thefts throughout Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Regional Police said a woman reported her purse was stolen in Cambridge on Aug. 21 and her credit cards were used at multiple locations.

Investigators then linked the suspects to similar thefts in Kitchener, Waterloo, St. Jacobs and Elmira.

Police are trying to identify these people as they investigate distraction thefts in Waterloo Region. (Supplied)

The scheme, according to police, involves one suspect distracting the victim while another steals their belongings.

They also believe the suspects may watch the victim, or potential victim, enter their PIN number from a distance before the encounter.

Anyone who can identify the people pictured are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.