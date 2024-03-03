KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspects at large, minor injuries after alleged robbery in Kitchener

    File photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) File photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed someone and injured them.

    The victim told police two men robbed him around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue.

    They allegedly took his cell phone and other personal property. The victim sustained minor injuries.

    The first suspect is described as a Latino man in his 20s with face tattoos.

    The second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, around six feet tall, with a heavy build and brown hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins

    The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News