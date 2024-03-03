Suspects at large, minor injuries after alleged robbery in Kitchener
Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed someone and injured them.
The victim told police two men robbed him around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue.
They allegedly took his cell phone and other personal property. The victim sustained minor injuries.
The first suspect is described as a Latino man in his 20s with face tattoos.
The second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, around six feet tall, with a heavy build and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
