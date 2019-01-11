

CTV Kitchener





A police officer was injured and a suspect is on the loose after police were looking into a suspicious vehicle in Bruce County.

Officials found one person inside a vehicle on Greenock Elderslie Townline near the Village of Paisley around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police say while they were investigating the suspect took off and hit two police cruisers.

An officer was hurt in the crash, but was able to fire their gun at the suspect.

It is unknown if the suspect was hit at this time.

The injured officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now searching for both the suspect and the vehicle which is described as a black Dodge 3500 pick-up truck with bar lights on the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.