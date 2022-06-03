Summer events in the City of Kitchener

Looking for something fun to do in Kitchener this summer?

The city has released a list of its planned festivals, events and activities.

"This summer we're finally getting back to in-person fun," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. "There's something for everyone in Kitchener from concerts and festivals to family events and neighbourhood gatherings."

Here are some of the activities to mark on your calendar:

June 17

Neighbours Night in Victoria Park – A free concert featuring Virginia to Vegas and Delaney Jane, with special guest Reve.

June 18

Neighbours Day – Porches and front lawns across Kitchener will be hosting performances by local artists, along with BBQs and other free community-run events.

June 18

Summer Lights Festival in downtown Kitchener – Celebration of art, tech, dance, music and creative experiences

July 1

Canada Day in downtown Kitchener – Family-friendly activities, followed by an evening concert and fireworks show. The concert will be headlined by Glass Tiger and feature Alyssa Reid, Bad Child and Rufus John.

July 8

Cruising on King Street – The big street party will roll through downtown, classic cars will be parked in front of City Hall, and there will also be live entertainment.

July 23

Wayback Festival – Classic rock celebration with performances from two Canadian acts – Trooper and Lee Aaron.

August 21

Kidspark – This family-friendly event returns with lots of activities, games and performances for kids of all ages.

OTHER EVENTS

The city says other events are in the works, including artisan markets, movie nights, concerts and more. They will be held at community centres, the Kitchener Market, Gaukel Street and various locations throughout downtown Kitchener.

The city is also encouraging residents to visit local golf courses, parks, walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as splash pads.

More details will be posted on the City of Kitchener's website.