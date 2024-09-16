Cambridge school closed due to power outage

A Cambridge catholic school is closed following a power outage that began early Monday morning.

The closure at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School is precautionary and there are no safety concerns, according to a spokesperson with the school.

“Staff at the school are prepared to supervise students until their parents/guardians are able to pick them up. All parents/guardians have been directly notified of the situation,” a spokesperson said in an email statement.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.