    • Man injured in Cambridge shooting

    A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Elgin Street North and Northview Heights Drive area around 9 p.m. Saturday.

    They said a man from Cambridge had a lower body gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns.

