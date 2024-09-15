KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people sprayed with noxious substance in Kitchener

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Charges have been laid after two people told Waterloo Regional Police they were sprayed with a noxious substance in Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East area on Saturday.

    When they arrived, officers were told an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were approached by a man that they knew. A fight began and the victims were sprayed with a noxious substance.

    A 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges including two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administering a noxious substance.

