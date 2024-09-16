KITCHENER
    • Man in 70s taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Kitchener

    The engine on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/M.L. Johnson) The engine on Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, at the company's research facility in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/M.L. Johnson)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in Kitchener.

    Emergency services responded to the area of Kingsway Drive near Cedarwoods Crescent around 1:40 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

    Officers determined that a red Hyundai passed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle which resulted in a collision.

    The driver of the Harley, a 70-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man from Goderich, was not hurt.

    The investigation is ongoing.

