Man in 70s taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in Kitchener.

Emergency services responded to the area of Kingsway Drive near Cedarwoods Crescent around 1:40 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Officers determined that a red Hyundai passed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle which resulted in a collision.

The driver of the Harley, a 70-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old man from Goderich, was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.