Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault in Cambridge.

Police received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Water Street North and Samuelson Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a female was walking along Water Street North just north of Samuelson Street when she was allegedly approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 40-years-old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build and wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans. Police say they were riding a black electric scooter.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.