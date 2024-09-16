KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Cambridge

    Waterloo Regional Police Service Waterloo Regional Police Service
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault in Cambridge.

    Police received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Water Street North and Samuelson Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

    According to police, a female was walking along Water Street North just north of Samuelson Street when she was allegedly approached by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her.

    The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 40-years-old, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build and wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans. Police say they were riding a black electric scooter.

    The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Singh challenged on carbon tax stance as MPs return to Ottawa

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh still won't say whether his party would scrap the federal carbon pricing program if elected, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is increasing his calls for the NDP to vote non-confidence in the Liberals and trigger a 'carbon tax election.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News