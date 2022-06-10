‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market

Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.

Community group KW Famous helped organize the first Roller Disco Night at the Kitchener Market on Thursday.

The group transformed the lower level parking garage into a roller skating rink. The event included a DJ and retro music, with lots of mood lighting.

“Roller skating is something fun that anybody can try and do and be silly and just skate around the rink. We thought why not come to the market, where it only gets used on Saturdays, and turn it into a space for fun,” Robin Lindner, co-founder of KW famous said.

It was the first event of a summertime series, happening every Thursday night in June.

Attendees can bring their own roller-skates or rollerblades. Rentals are also available for $10.

Admission is pay what you can. All proceeds go towards future events.