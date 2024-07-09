KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Student choir from Guelph, Ont. performs with Wilco in Toronto

    Members of the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) chamber choir perform with Wilco on stage at Massey Hall in Toronto. (Source: GCVI Music/Twitter) Members of the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) chamber choir perform with Wilco on stage at Massey Hall in Toronto. (Source: GCVI Music/Twitter)
    Share

    A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.

    Members of the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute’s chamber choir have performed with not one – but two – big rock bands in Toronto.

    On June 14, they joined Foreigner to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” at Budweiser Gardens in front of a crowd of 15,000 people. Choir members told CTV News afterwards that the entire experience was a dream come true.

    They got their second brush with fame last week.

    The GCVI chamber choir performed with Wilco at Massey Hall on July 2 and June 3, accompanying the band on the songs “California Stars” and “Cruel Country” during the encore.

    Wilco later posted the video on their social media account.

    Also on the chamber choir’s resume is a performance last year at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

    GCVI’s concert with Foreigner, meanwhile, was their third with the legendary rock band.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News