Student choir from Guelph, Ont. performs with Wilco in Toronto

A high school choir from Guelph, Ont., which already has some pretty impressive rock ‘n’ roll bragging rights, can add one more to the list.

Members of the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute’s chamber choir have performed with not one – but two – big rock bands in Toronto.

On June 14, they joined Foreigner to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” at Budweiser Gardens in front of a crowd of 15,000 people. Choir members told CTV News afterwards that the entire experience was a dream come true.

They got their second brush with fame last week.

The GCVI chamber choir performed with Wilco at Massey Hall on July 2 and June 3, accompanying the band on the songs “California Stars” and “Cruel Country” during the encore.

Wilco later posted the video on their social media account.

Also on the chamber choir’s resume is a performance last year at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

GCVI’s concert with Foreigner, meanwhile, was their third with the legendary rock band.