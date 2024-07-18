Members from Cambridge, Ont. dojo heading to Japan to train, compete

Students at a martial arts centre in Cambridge, Ont. are getting a rare opportunity to train and compete overseas.

Members from Kazoku Martial Arts Centre will be in Japan from Aug. 1 to Aug. 20.

“We’ve been planning a trip since 2019,” said James Wyatt, sensei and owner at Kazoku.

During their time there, students will train with head karate instructors as they attend the Seiwaki International seminar in Omagari.

“Going to Japan is kind of taking it from the home country and learning all that information so that we can nourish and grow as a dojo here,” Wyatt explained.

That growth has already begun. Once the dojo secured plans for the trip, students had to commit to training at least twice a week for two hours each session.

Part of that preparation includes a certain level of discipline they’ll see in Japan.

“If, let’s say, you were told ‘we’re going to grab water,’ some people might immediately just start grabbing water. But you’re supposed to sit and wait until they say ‘OK, go.’ It’s little things like that.”

Student Abby Guerts said even her friends who don’t do karate recognize how big of an opportunity this is.

“They’re like ‘whoa, that’s so cool. Can I come with you?’”

For her, the trip to Japan will be a family affair as both her father and brother will be training. Her brother will also compete at the 50th JKF Gojukai All Japan Tournament in Okinawa.

“At the tournament we’ll be doing something called kata, which is forms or a pattern basically,” explained sensei AJ Guerts. “It’ll be me and one other person going up at the same time, or one after another, and they’ll vote to see which kata was performed better.”

The more traditional training has been a focus for many in the lead up to the trip.

The weight of the journey is also starting to set in.

“I’m pretty nervous considering I’m competing too. That’s pretty nerve wracking,” said student Madelyn Armitage.

The nerves are expected though, especially since some have a lot on the line.

“I’m hoping to bring home a black belt. Hoping to get my first degree,” said student Zandre Domingos. “Especially in Japan from the head of the organization. It definitely would be an achievement.”

Wyatt’s message, however, is clear – even getting to showcase their skills on a stage like this is an achievement in itself.