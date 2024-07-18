Members from Cambridge, Ont. dojo heading to Japan to train, compete
Students at a martial arts centre in Cambridge, Ont. are getting a rare opportunity to train and compete overseas.
Members from Kazoku Martial Arts Centre will be in Japan from Aug. 1 to Aug. 20.
“We’ve been planning a trip since 2019,” said James Wyatt, sensei and owner at Kazoku.
During their time there, students will train with head karate instructors as they attend the Seiwaki International seminar in Omagari.
“Going to Japan is kind of taking it from the home country and learning all that information so that we can nourish and grow as a dojo here,” Wyatt explained.
That growth has already begun. Once the dojo secured plans for the trip, students had to commit to training at least twice a week for two hours each session.
Part of that preparation includes a certain level of discipline they’ll see in Japan.
“If, let’s say, you were told ‘we’re going to grab water,’ some people might immediately just start grabbing water. But you’re supposed to sit and wait until they say ‘OK, go.’ It’s little things like that.”
Student Abby Guerts said even her friends who don’t do karate recognize how big of an opportunity this is.
“They’re like ‘whoa, that’s so cool. Can I come with you?’”
For her, the trip to Japan will be a family affair as both her father and brother will be training. Her brother will also compete at the 50th JKF Gojukai All Japan Tournament in Okinawa.
“At the tournament we’ll be doing something called kata, which is forms or a pattern basically,” explained sensei AJ Guerts. “It’ll be me and one other person going up at the same time, or one after another, and they’ll vote to see which kata was performed better.”
The more traditional training has been a focus for many in the lead up to the trip.
The weight of the journey is also starting to set in.
“I’m pretty nervous considering I’m competing too. That’s pretty nerve wracking,” said student Madelyn Armitage.
The nerves are expected though, especially since some have a lot on the line.
“I’m hoping to bring home a black belt. Hoping to get my first degree,” said student Zandre Domingos. “Especially in Japan from the head of the organization. It definitely would be an achievement.”
Wyatt’s message, however, is clear – even getting to showcase their skills on a stage like this is an achievement in itself.
DEVELOPING Live RNC updates: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan set to speak on final day of convention
The final day of the Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee where Donald Trump is set to speak along with his son, Eric, as well as famed wrestler Hulk Hogan.
Once defiant, Biden is now 'soul searching' about dropping out of race: Reuters source
U.S. President Joe Biden is taking calls to step aside as the Democratic presidential candidate seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Tofino, B.C.
Two people died and a third was seriously injured in a fiery plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday, according to authorities.
Donald Trump will accept Republican nomination again days after surviving an assassination attempt
Donald Trump takes the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to accept his party's nomination again and give his first speech since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Stellantis warns of battery fires in Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
'We had a good run': High-profile Liberal minister quitting cabinet, not running in next election
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan has announced he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position Friday.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.
When will the 'Big One' earthquake hit? Scientists weigh in
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
