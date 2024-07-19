Hidden Gem: Perth county farm offers unique wine experience with goats
This is part of an ongoing summer series. Come back each week to learn about another hidden gem.
A family farm and winery in Perth County is the only spot in the area where visitors can sip on local wine, try farm food and meet miniature goats.
The Perth Farmhouse is located in New Hamburg and is owned and operated by Casey and Steve Howanyk, who are first-generation farmers.
“My husband and I escaped the city in 2018. We moved out to the country and we fell in love [with it],” Casey said.
Bruce the goat at the Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
The couple started with a five acre hay field and two goats. Then they launched The Goat Social Experience, which let visitors interact with the friendly little animals.
“We really wanted to find a way to share it with other people,” Casey explained.
Now the farm has a five acre vineyard with cold climate grapes and 12 goats.
Wine grapes at the Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
They combined the two in 2024 to create a fun farm experience.
“All of our wine and cider is made here at the farm,” Casey said, adding that it’s made by local winemaker Steve Byfield. “He carefully and artistically crafted four wines and four ciders which we opened with this year.”
Flights of wine at the Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
On weekends, customers can book tickets that get them a wine or cider flight, a graze box with local farm fresh snacks and time to visit with the goats and explore the grounds.
“This May, when we opened the winery, we thought that folks would enjoy coming to sip wine and cider and be happy to see the goats by the gate,” said Casey. “Quickly we learned that people want to see more of the goats and we are happy to include that in our sip and graze experience.”
Casey Howanyk at the Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
The goat experience is led by the farm’s Goat Nanny, who guides guests through the field with the animals and shares more about each individual goat.
As the only winery in the immediate area, Howanyk said they’ve had to overcome some hurdles.
“I guess one of the biggest challenges, but also the most exciting thing for us, was being the first winery in Perth County,” she explained. “So navigating what that’s going look like out here, and how to operate. But it’s been wonderful working with other small businesses.”
Goats at the Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Casey hopes guests leave feeling a sense of calm and mindfulness after spending time in the country with her animals.
“Our summer has been going great so far. We’ve welcomed a lot of guests on the farm and it’s been busier than we had expected for our first year,” she explained. “We are just so grateful for every person that comes through our door.”
The Perth Farmhouse in New Hamburg, Ont. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
The sip and graze experience is expected to run through until Thanksgiving weekend. The farm is also planning to do more activities in the fall with their new one acre pumpkin patch.
