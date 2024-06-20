Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert

High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.

Members of the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) chamber choir joined Foreigner to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” on the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

This was actually the third time the choir has sung with Foreigner, but the last concert was in 2019. So, like the band’s 1977 song “Feels Like the First Time,” for these students it was a novel experience.

Lane Osborne, the choir’s director, credits the entire band for giving students a night they’ll never forget. But she gives a special shout out to Jeff Pilson, the bass player, whom she calls a calls a “champion in the band for music education.”

The GCVI choir is now shifting its attention to their next big performances with another big rock band.

On July 2 and 3, they’ll sing “California Stars” and “Cruel Country” with Wilco at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Those shows are part of a growing list of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities organized by the school’s music program. Last year, the choir also took the stage at Carnegie Hall.

The Guelph Collegiate and Vocational Institute at Carnegie Hall in New York City. (Courtesy: @GCVIMusic/Twitter)

