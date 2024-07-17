Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer

A young Guelph girl has lost her long battle with cancer.

Autumn’s stepfather said she died on July 16 at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, surrounded by her loving family.

“She did not suffer, nor was she in any pain,” Karl Dovick wrote in a post on the Team Autumn Facebook page. “Autumn remained strong; her strength, resilience, courage, attitude and happiness of life will resonate forever. Autumn had a special gift: to bring people together and find a unique connection with everyone she met, even when cancer struck hard. Even in the toughest of days, she knew how to make people smile and laugh.”

Autumn was diagnosed with a stage four metastatic neuroblastoma in February 2022 when she was just four-years-old.

“They told us it spread to her lymph nodes, to her bone marrow, to her sternum, her hips,” Dovick told CTV News in March 2022. “Recently, after doing some scans, they told us that it also went to her skull.”

At that time, her family was told she’d probably have to go through 18 to 24 months of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and immunotherapy at Sick Kids.

(Submitted)

Autumn’s prognosis went from bad to worse in October 2022.

“Our news we got last week was her cancer is aggressive, it’s chemo-resistant and this is kind of it,” Sarah Rogers, her mother, told CTV News on Oct. 18.

Rogers and Dovick then decided that they would move up their wedding so Autumn could be a part of their special day.

A Guelph couple moves up their wedding date so their terminally-ill daughter can attend. (Facebook/Karl Dovick)

Then, in early 2023, their family expanded when Rogers gave birth to a baby boy.

Autumn with her mother Sarah and new baby brother. (Source: TeamAutumn.ca)

Autumn’s health took another turn in May. She returned to Sick Kids Hospital and the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto to address the chronic pain she was experiencing in her legs and arms.

At the end of June, Autumn started chemotherapy again.

She died in hospital less than a month later.

Autumn's Grade 1 school photo. (Source: TeamAutumn.ca)

“To Autumn’s team at Sick Kids, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. To every nurse and doctor on 8A, you have treated Autumn with such love, care and attention,” Dovick wrote in his memorial post. “To Autumn, we are incredibly proud of you. We are so incredibly in love with you. You will forever be with us and part of us. We love you. We always have, we always do and we always will.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced publicly.