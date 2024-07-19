Approximately $200,000 worth of illegal cannabis and cash seized in Dunnville and Cayuga
Three people have been charged after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into illegal cannabis.
Officers completed two search warrants at locations on Main Street in Dunnville and Cayuga Street in Cayuga on Wednesday.
During the search, investigators said they found approximately $200,000 in illegal cannabis, cannabis products and cash.
A 55-year-old from Hamilton has been charged with obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 32-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from Dunnville, have been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
