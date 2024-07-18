Conestoga College extends deadline for first-year students to secure housing
Conestoga College is extending the deadline for first-year students at its Waterloo and Brantford campuses to apply for housing, as demand continues to grow.
Originally, the deadline was July 15, but it has been extended to the end of July.
Housing will be guaranteed to first-year students on a first come, first serve basis, according to Conestoga officials.
“As we extend the deadline for guaranteed housing for first-year students, we want them to know we have a variety of suites and options available to suit their needs,” said Vice President of Students Trish Weigel Green, in a media release.
Accommodation for applicants will be based on their preference for suite type and rate and at the following locations:
- Brantford: 135 Darling Street
- Waterloo: 50 University Avenue East, 60 University Avenue East, 475 King Street North
Over the last year, the college has invested in new properties across several communities .
Housing crisis
Conestoga College faced criticism recently due to housing crisis concerns after an astronomical increase in the number of international students enrolled at the school over the past decade.
Regional councillor Michael Harris called the living situation ‘inhumane’.
International student enrollment at Conestoga College has grown by 1,579 per cent in the past seven years, jumping from just 763 international students in 2014-2015 to 12,808 in 2021-2022, according to a recent report by Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
Conestoga officials also said they plan to ivest $78 million in student support services during the 2024 – 2025 academic year. That includes supports in health and wellness, food security and more.
“Comprehensive student supports encompass secure and affordable housing, health and wellness, career and employment supports, as well as academic services. This holistic approach ensures students have the resources they need to thrive both academically and personally,” said Weigel Green.
