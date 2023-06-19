Guelph, Ont. choir performs at Carnegie Hall in New York City

A high school choir from Guelph, Ont. made their debut at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City on Sunday.

Students from Guelph Collegiate and Vocational Institute were joined by a pair of choirs from the U.S and Kira Omelchenko, the conductor of the Wilfrid Laurier University Symphony Orchestra.

To prepare for their big performance on Sunday, students practiced up to five hours a week outside of school hours.

First night in NYC for the @GuelphCVI Chamber Choir featured a special performances with @emmgryner and some former members of David Bowie’s band pic.twitter.com/oa8CDahvOb — GCVI Music (@GCVIMusic) June 17, 2023

“[My parents] said: ‘Do you realize how big this is? People don’t perform here unless you’re [a] professional,’” Lucy Gouthro, a Grade 11 student, told CTV News before the trip.

Not only was the performance a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it was also a tribute to a fellow GCVI student and choir member.

Joshua Ché Ablack passed away unexpectedly on March 19 and his parents, Michelle Sammy-Ablack and Kevin Ablack, were in the audience at Carnegie Hall.

In an email to CTV News, Sammy-Ablack said: “We are truly honoured by all the love and support from them.”

The choir also performed the David Bowie song ‘Life on Mars?’ with his former band at City Winery, which included Canadian musician Emm Gryner.

-- With reporting from Spencer Turcotte