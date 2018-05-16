

CTV Kitchener





A man who said he had been stabbed in the back by a friend left out the part where he stabbed her as well, police say.

Brantford police received a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday about an injured man walking on Mohawk Street.

The man told officers that he and a friend had been in an argument, and she had stabbed him after he turned around to leave.

Officers then tracked down the woman, who confirmed that there had been an argument and said that the man had stabbed her in the leg.

Both the man and the woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are also facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. The man has also been charged with breach of probation.