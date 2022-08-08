St. Marys fire truck intentionally damaged: police

Stratford police said a fire truck parked along the Thames River in St Marys on Aug. 6 was intentionally damaged.

The damage, which included a broken window and dents on the body of the truck, occurred while the St Marys fire department was conducting water rescue training.

Police said the truck was parked behind a car wash on Thomas Street and believe the damage occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Officials said they believe the damage was caused by an unknown individual who threw rocks at the truck while it was parked and unattended.