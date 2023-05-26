St. Mary’s students, staff aim to raise $70,000 for cancer research

Eager students and staff filled the track at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Friday.

The Relay for Life run collects donations for cancer research.

St. Mary’s is aiming to raise $70,000 this year to support the Canadian Cancer Society.

Participants travelled around the track to symbolize the perseverance and action needed to change the future of cancer.

Organizer Shawna Kropf said it’s amazing to see the number of students participating and wants to celebrate their passion for the cause.

"I think cancer by itself is so scary, and I think that, for our students, we just want to remind them that when you come together and support each other, hope is there, and even when something feels scary like a cancer diagnosis, people are there to support you, that you’re not alone and we really want to teach our children and our students to advocate, and they can create change," Kropf said.

Relay for Life is an annual event that has been held in Canada since 1999.