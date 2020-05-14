KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is immediately relaxing some of the restrictive measures implemented during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release sent Thursday, region officials say access to parks, trails and other open spaces is permitted, as part of a cautious approach to expanding access to the outdoors.

According to officials, some examples of recreational activities that are now allowed include:

Playing catch, throwing a Frisbee, kicking a ball, flying a kite with other members of your household

Park visitors can bring their chairs or blankets for sitting

Individual activity including fitness and yoga exercises – but no group classes

Some public amenities are remaining closed including playgrounds, shelters, benches, washrooms, splash pads, picnic tables, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, dog parks, and skate parks.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reminding residents to assume COVID-19 can still be transferred anywhere in the area.

People are still asked to practice two-metre physical distancing, limit public gatherings to groups of five or less, wash or sanitize hands before eating or drinking, and wash hands immediately when returning home.

Region officials say details about how local municipalities will be impacted by stage one of the province’s plan for reopening will be released next week.

The region is reminding people that bylaw enforcement will continue for gatherings that are larger than five people, dogs off-leash and anyone using a closed public amenity.