Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Ethier joined the CTV Kitchener news team in December of 2013 and now works as a Multimedia Journalist.

During his time at the station, he has worked in many different positions, including as a director for CTV Kitchener newscasts.

He has helped cover stories such as the crimes of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent and multiple federal, provincial and municipal elections.

Matthew enjoys covering local athletes and teams and helps produce CTV Kitchener’s 'On the Roster' and 'Beyond the Bench' features.

Born in Guelph and raised in Waterloo, he is proud to cover stories in a place he is passionate about.

Prior to working in news, Matthew studied Film at York University in Toronto before attending Conestoga College for the Broadcast Television program.

When he isn’t at work he enjoys playing sports, cooking and spending time with his family.

Matthew speaks English.