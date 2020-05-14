KITCHENER -- Over the course of the next week, Ontario will begin slowly reopening its economy.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday at a media conference that the first stage of reopening would begin on May 19.

As early as Saturday, though, a number of businesses can reopen: golf courses will be allowed to reopen their links, clubhouses can open for washrooms and their restaurants can offer takeout.

The City of Kitchener has already said its city-run golf courses won't reopen for the long weekend, noting that it wants to be careful and make sure it reopens with proper safety protocols in place.

"Obviously, there are aspects on the course where you have to look at touch points," says Bob Cheyne, Manager of Sport Development and Golf.

He points to areas of play like the flag, which golfers won't be able to touch.

Here are some other businesses that can reopen as of Saturday:

Marinas and boat clubs, for recreational use

Private parks and campgrounds can reopen to enable preparation for the season, and to allow access for trailers and RVs whose owners have full-season contracts

Businesses that board animals, i.e. stables, can allow boarders to visit, care for or ride

The last point is likely good news for horse owners. Some have struggled to keep up with the costs associated with animal boarding amid the pandemic.

"This is really an animal welfare issue. It's making sure that animals are fed and cared for and looked after when there's no money coming in," stable owner Jen Sweet told CTV earlier this month.

With the official start of stage one, a swath of other businesses across the province will be able to open, too, as of May 19.

All construction projects can resume

Retail stores located outside of shopping malls and with separate, street-front entrances can reopen

Motor vehicle dealerships can reopen (including new and used cars, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles)

Cycling tracks and rod and gun clubs, as well as driving ranges

In-person counselling, including psychology and addiction counselling can resume

Grooming, pet-sitting, pet training and veterinary appointments can resume

Libraries can offer pickup or delivery services

Dozens of other businesses are included on the list, as well. Notably, personal service businesses like salons and barber shops are not included.

In each case, businesses must continue to maintain and practice public health measures. The province says it has released more than 90 documents about safety guidance in an effort to help employers in different sectors.

This is part of stage one of the province's recovery plan. The province plans to reassess for two to four weeks after each stage before moving onto the next.

In the next stage, more workplaces and outdoor spaces would open, and larger gatherings will be allowed—the province's current emergency order prevents gatherings of more than five people.

By the third stage, the province will reopen all businesses and continue to ease gathering restrictions, though concerts and sporting events are expected to stay restricted for some time.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario has been trending down over the last couple of weeks.

In Waterloo Region, there are just 973 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Accounting for resolved cases and deaths, there are 315 active cases.