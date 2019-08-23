

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





Some programs and services offered by the Grand River Conservation Authority could be washed away.

The Ford government is hoping to conserve cash by winding down some conservation programs across the province.

The GRCA held a meeting Friday, discussing among other things the province's proposal.

The organization and 35 others in Ontario got a letter last Friday, asking them to "wind down" any programs not directly related to their "core mandate."

The million-dollar question, though, is what programs and services fall under that term.

One GRCA board member says the letter is ambiguous—the proposed changes haven't been made clear through the Conservation Authorities Act, so it's uncertain which programs and services could stay or go.

The GRCA is looking forward to having the environment minister visit and see exactly what they provide to the region.

"We certainly are proceeding with caution," explains Cam Linwood. "We want to make sure the minister's office is very well informed on what conservation authorities like the GRCA offer to the watershed and offer to the province.

"We want to make sure that they're fully aware of sort of the things we can provide."

Once mandatory programs and services are agreed upon by the province and the conservation authorities, the parties will be able to negotiate.

But every conservation authority across the province offers different services.

GRCA officials plan on discussing the matter at Queen's Park next week, where they say they're looking for clarity.