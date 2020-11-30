KITCHENER -- A moisture-laden system threatens rain and heavy snow across the province from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain moved in on Monday, impacting southern Ontario as temperatures hovered just above the freezing mark.

The rain will transition to snow, which will continue to fall through early Wednesday with lake enhancement adding to snowfall totals.

There are several alerts in place in regions all around the province.

As of Monday afternoon, Environment Canada had issued widespread special weather statements, snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings. These are all based on criteria for each region, and not all special weather statements are warning of the same amount of snow.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the alerts in place:

Special weather statements include Waterloo Region, Southern Wellington County and Oxford Brant for between 10 and 20 cm of snow by Wednesday morning.

Northern Wellington County and Huron Perth are also under special weather statements, for 20 to 30 cm possible by Wednesday morning.

Between 20 and 40 cm of snow could accumulate in areas under snowfall warnings including, along the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Southern Grey County and Dufferin County.

Collingwood, Hillsdale and Barrie are also under snowfall warnings, with 15 to 20cm on tap by Wednesday morning.

Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County are under winter storm warnings and could pick up 30 to 50 cm of snow.

Strong northerly winds will also develop gusting near 70 km/h near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.