KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what it's calling a "multi-day snowfall event."

According to the statement, snow is expected to fall from Monday into Wednesday, bringing as much as 20 cm of snow in the process.

Monday's precipitation is expected to start off as rain or snow, changing to snow by the evening and dropping five to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. Another five to 10 cm of snow is possibly through Wednesday.

"This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday," the statement read in part.

The system is expected to move east of Waterloo Region and Wellington County by Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions.

This will be the second significant snow fall so far this season. Earlier this month, many communities across southern Ontario saw between 15 and 25 cm of snowfall in one day.