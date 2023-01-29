Snow events declared in the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities are declaring a snow event on Sunday as more snow is expected to fall in Waterloo Region.

The City of Waterloo declared a snow event beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday, while the City of Cambridge declared a snow event starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Kitchener declared a snow event beginning Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

The declarations of snow events means parking on the street is prohibited. Any vehicles not removed from streets may be ticketed and towed, while overnight parking exemptions will not be permitted.

“Under the city’s traffic and parking bylaw, parking is prohibited on all streets at any time a snow event is declared until it is cancelled, not just overnight,” according to a news release from the city. “Snow events are declared when the city anticipates a significant amount of snow to accumulate. A typical snow event declaration will be announced earlier in the day of the event and effective for a full 24 hours or until the snow event has been cancelled.”

The move comes after Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Waterloo Region around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The advisory said snowfall accumulation of three to five centimetres is possible in Waterloo Region.

“A low-pressure system tracking northeast across southern Ontario will continue to bring snow to the area today,” the advisory said. “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

This is the second snow event declared by the City of Waterloo in the last week. The city issued a snow event and parking ban on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Township of Wellesley declared a snow event beginning at 11:59 p.m. and lasting for at least 12 hours. The township has not extended the snow event as of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.