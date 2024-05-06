KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph police arrest London man in connection to alleged LCBO thefts

    A London man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a theft in 2022 of more than $3,300 in alcoholic products from two Guelph LCBO stores.

    On Oct. 20, 2022, a man and woman went to two liquor stores in Guelph where they stole a total of 45 bottles of alcohol, according to a news release from Guelph police. The pair were identified by LCBO investigators.

    On Friday, police arrested a 42-year-old London man on two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breaching a release order.

