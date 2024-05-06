Employee assaulted after trying to stop a theft: Guelph police

KITCHENER
    A 46-year-old Guelph man is charged with theft and assault after police say he attempted to steal from a store before an employee intervened.

    Guelph police said it happened just before 8 a.m. on Saturday at a business on Eramosa Road.

    The employee was outside when he saw a man trying to remove a shopping cart from the property, the news release said.

    When the employee tried to stop him, police said they were struck in the head, causing the victim’s glasses to fall and break.

    The suspect was found a short distance away and was arrested.

    The accused is also facing two counts of breaching a probation order.

    He is expected in court in May.

