KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.

    At around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision at Krug Street and Becker Street.

    The 22-year-old Kitchener man driving the e-bike was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

    The 17-year-old Kitchener man driving the vehicle wasn’t injured.

    Police didn't specify the type of vehicle that was involved.

    Krug Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

    The investigation remains ongoing and charges are anticipated. Anyone with information or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreak spreads, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News