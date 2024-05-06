Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.

At around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision at Krug Street and Becker Street.

The 22-year-old Kitchener man driving the e-bike was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old Kitchener man driving the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Police didn't specify the type of vehicle that was involved.

Krug Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are anticipated. Anyone with information or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.