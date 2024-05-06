KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Over $5,000 worth of cash, jewelry stolen from Guelph home: police

    Canadian cash is shown. (Shutterstock.com) Canadian cash is shown. (Shutterstock.com)
    Guelph police are investigating after they say approximately $5,700 in cash and jewelry was stolen from a west-end home in Guelph.

    Police were called to an address near Marsksam Road and Stephen Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the homeowner had returned to find their home ransacked and property missing.

    Shortly after the owners went out Saturday morning, neighbours reported seeing a male knocking on the front door of the home before walking towards the rear of the house.

    He was described as a white male in his 40s, 5’6” to 5’8” and wearing dark clothing including long shorts and carrying a red reusable bag.

    Approximately $5,700 in Canadian and American cash and jewelry including bracelets, rings and pendants were reported missing.

