Impaired driver charged after fleeing crash scene, allegedly assaulting 2 officers

A 25-year-old Haldimand County resident has been charged following an investigation into an impaired driving incident.

At around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single-vehicle collision along Highway 3 in Delhi.

No injuries were reported.

The driver fled the scene on foot after police arrived, according to a news release from OPP.

Shortly afterward, officers found the driver nearby, assessed their sobriety and then took them into custody.

After being arrested, the driver allegedly assaulted two officers. No injuries were reported.

The 25-year-old driver from Haldimand County has been charged with the following: