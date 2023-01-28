City of Kitchener declares snow event as up to 15 cm of snowfall overnight possible

For the second time this week, the City of Kitchener has declared a snow event, meaning parking overnight on city streets is prohibited.

Residents will have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to remove their vehicle from city roadways.

“During a snow event, the city's tag-and-tow process takes effect,” the city said in a news release. “Residents are prohibited from parking their cars on city streets at any time when a snow event has been declared by the City. The ticket for parking on the street during a snow event is $80. Vehicles can also be towed if a snow operator is unable to get down a city street and contacts enforcement staff on patrol.”

The snow event announcement comes after a snow event declared on Wednesday afternoon was subsequently cancelled on Thursday at 8 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada issued an alert for the region warning of 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday afternoon.

The parking ban will remain in effect for 24 hours. Overnight parking exemptions are cancelled to allow for snow clearing.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Cambridge and City of Waterloo had not declared a snow event.