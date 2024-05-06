Canada testing emergency alert system

Canada is testing its emergency alert system on Wednesday in most provinces and territories, excluding Ontario where the test is scheduled for May 15.

As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alert Ready, the national public alerting system, will be distributing the test alert to Canadians on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

"The Alert Ready system is a critical service that helps keep Canadians safe," said Director of Public Alerting at Pelmorex, Martin Belanger. "Testing provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the Alert Ready system and to validate that it works as intended in case of an actual emergency."

The emergency system is used when an urgent situation needs to be communicated to the public. Some examples include an Amber Alert, the presence of an active shooter or the imminent arrival of a dangerous weather system.

In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed 1,086 emergency alerts across Canada.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires broadcasters and wireless service providers to distribute one test alert per year either in May or November.

Regular testing serves to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system.

In Ontario, the test is expected to take place at 12:55 p.m. on May 15.