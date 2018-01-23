Featured
Slippery roads as the temperature drops
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:42PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:43PM EST
Southern Ontario is experiencing a dramatic shift in temperature.
A cold front is moving across the province causing temperatures to drop well below the freezing mark.
Roads already wet from rain and snowmelt could become slippery and difficult for drivers.
Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Listowel and Goderich.