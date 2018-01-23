

CTV Kitchener





Southern Ontario is experiencing a dramatic shift in temperature.

A cold front is moving across the province causing temperatures to drop well below the freezing mark.

Roads already wet from rain and snowmelt could become slippery and difficult for drivers.

Environment Canada has issued a travel advisory for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Listowel and Goderich.