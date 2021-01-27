KITCHENER -- A skater fell through the ice on Stratford's Avon River on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Don Mathieson tweeted a photo showing a large hole in the ice. He said that outdoor exercise is important, but fluctuating temperatures and moving water can make ice thickness unpredictable.

The resident is okay, please be safe, use caution https://t.co/SIAgMpnNpH — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) January 27, 2021

Mathieson said the resident who fell through was OK and didn't need to go to the hospital.

The fire department said they didn't respond, but said people should remember that "no ice is safe ice."