Skater falls through ice in Stratford
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 4:30PM EST
Mayor Don Mathieson said a resident was OK after falling through the ice in Stratford (Twitter: Don Mathieson)
KITCHENER -- A skater fell through the ice on Stratford's Avon River on Wednesday morning.
Mayor Don Mathieson tweeted a photo showing a large hole in the ice. He said that outdoor exercise is important, but fluctuating temperatures and moving water can make ice thickness unpredictable.
Mathieson said the resident who fell through was OK and didn't need to go to the hospital.
The fire department said they didn't respond, but said people should remember that "no ice is safe ice."