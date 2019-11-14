TORONTO - Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Toronto officer with sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit says the Toronto Police Service reported a complaint against the officer on July 12.

The agency says a woman made a complaint of a sexual nature against the officer.

The incident allegedly occurred in Waterloo, Ont.

The officer is also charged with one count of committing an indecent act.

Police didn't provide further details about the allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.