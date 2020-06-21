KITCHENER -- A statue of Canada's first prime minister was vandalized with a large amount of red paint in Baden, as historical statues with ties to racism are defaced across North America.

Waterloo Regional police say that just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, someone filed a report notifying police that the Sir John A. Macdonald statue located at 60 Snyder’s Road West had been damaged.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There have been growing calls around the world the remove statues and monuments dedicated to figures with a colonial legacy, including here in Canada.

Macdonald is remembered for his role as a catalyst for the country’s residential schools, where Indigenous children were taken from their families and sent to church-run, government-funded boarding schools.

As a result, thousands of Indigenous children were physically, sexually and emotionally abused.

On Friday, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Prince Edward Island was also doused in red paint.

The discovery of the vandalism also coincides with the celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, which recognizes the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Indigenous peoples.