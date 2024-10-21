Waterloo, Ont. company removed from U.S. entity list after supplying tech used for surveillance, spyware

A Waterloo, Ont. tech company says it’s been removed from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s entity list, after previously supplying technology allegedly used for mass surveillance and censorship.

A news release, issued by Sandvine on Monday, indicates the removal from the entity list eliminates restrictions and recognizes their commitment to transparency, ethical business practices and protection of digital rights.

The announcement comes after the company said it implemented several "transformative changes" like dedicating one per cent of all profits to protecting digital rights, new ownership and a new name.

In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.

The Waterloo-based company was prevented from doing business south of the border after it was placed on the U.S. Department of Commerce entity list.

Monday’s statement said, in part, Sandvine’s “technology facilitates internet access for hundreds of millions of people globally by classifying network traffic, enhancing connectivity and countering threats to network security. The company’s new model will continue this mission with steps to substantially mitigate the risk of misuse of its technology. The company is committed to this democracy-focused approach.”

The company’s previous statement read: "We acknowledge past misuse of Sandvine's products, as well as the fact that the company's response to past reports of misuse was insufficient."

Sandvine indicated they have already exited 32 countries and are in the process of leaving an additional 24 where the democratic process is in question.

They've also listed an end-of-service date of March 31, 2025 for government of Egypt customers.

As for the remaining Egyptian customers and all other identified countries, Dec. 31, 2025 is the expected end-of-service date.