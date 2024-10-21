Two-time Olympic beach volleyball player Sarah Pavan announces retirement
Two-time Olympian Sarah Pavan announced her retirement Monday, ending a 25-year volleyball career that included play in both indoor team competition and the beach volleyball discipline.
Pavan, who won a world beach title in 2019, finished fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Tokyo Games in 2021.
"Volleyball has always been so much more than a sport to me," Pavan said in a statement. "It has been my social circle, my safe space, my classroom, my vehicle of self-expression, my career, and my first love."
The Kitchener, Ont., native made her junior national indoor team debut at age 14 and made history two years later as the youngest player to be selected to the Canadian women's indoor team.
She became a four-time first-team all-American at the University of Nebraska and spent a decade on the indoor professional scene before switching to beach volleyball in 2013.
Pavan, 38, won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with Melissa Humana-Paredes and they earned a world title together the following year. They lost in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games.
Pavan teamed with Heather Bansley in her Olympic debut in Rio.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING CTV News projects N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax
The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.
2 plead guilty to B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark wants to be 'part of the conversation' on Liberal party future
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to 'returning to politics' should the position of Liberal leader become available.
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Are you a Canadian stuck in Cuba without power? We want to hear from you
Daily life in Cuba has been largely affected since an outage led to a nationwide blackout in the country, followed by Tropical Storm Oscar hitting the country's east coast. If you're a Canadian stuck in Cuba through this ordeal, CTV News wants to hear from you.
Alleged assassination target calls expelled Indian high commissioner 'less of a diplomat and more of a hypocrite'
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — a dual Canada-United States citizen and the target of an alleged assassination attempt in New York City last year — says the expelled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, is 'less of a diplomat, and more of a hypocrite.'
5 dead in shooting at Washington state home with teen in custody, police say
Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.