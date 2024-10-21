$170K in cocaine, $2M in cash seized by Brantford police and RCMP
Three people from Brantford are facing charges after 6.3 kilograms of cocaine was seized during search warrants at five southwestern Ontario locations.
It was part of a joint investigation with Brantford police and RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment.
"Through good partnership and intelligence, CISO and all the support, we were able to put enough together to arrive at these arrests and search, which resulted in three individuals being arrested," Insp. Vance Morgan, RCMP said. "It is best for us to try to get that off the road as quick as we can. And that's why we have these type of investigations. We as a police, we are very concerned with the amount that's on the road and that's why we have these joint investigations."
The cocaine had a street value of $170,000.
Approximately $2,000,000 in Canadian currency was also seized along with electronic communication devices.
The three people facing drug-related charges are between 23 and 36-years-old and are expected to appear in a Brantford court in December.
"Purpose of trafficking, contrary to the criminal code. Also, there's possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. So all three were charged with that," Insp. Morgan said.
"This is another successful joint project helping to minimize the threat to our communities caused by the distribution of controlled substances, and organized criminal activity related to drug trafficking. By disrupting the operation of criminal networks, our goal is to assist our community by reducing the violence surrounding the trade of illicit substances,” said Interim Chief Jason Saunders with Brantford police.
RCMP said additional arrests and charges may follow.
Lewis weighs in
Morgan did not say how significant the bust is but Chris Lewis, a public safety analyst for CTV News and former OPP Commissioner, called it a good local seizure.
“Six plus kilos of cocaine is a big bust,” he said. “We've seen shiploads and tonnes seized around the world [so] on a local level, that's a pile of cocaine, and all of which could ruin or change ultimately somebody's life through its use.”
Lewis said it may not necessarily be considered a major bust on the provincial level, but cocaine is still used commonly and any chance to get it off the streets is a good thing.
“When you look at deaths from drug overdoses in Canada, cocaine and opioids are the two biggest,” Lewis said. “It’s not necessarily a bust that's going to change the outcome of the province. But ultimately, on a local level, that's big. You don't hear busts that big every day in Ontario. Good on the officers and the police services working together to get the stuff off the streets.”
