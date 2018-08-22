

CTV Kitchener





A woman has been killed and a man airlifted to hospital after a home exploded in Kitchener's Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called to 56 Sprucedale Crescent, near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive, at approximately 8:10 a.m.

Ornge Air Ambulance said the man taken to Hamilton General Hospital has critical injuries.

A dog was also found deceased in the house.

Over 30 firefighters were on-scene fighting the flames in the home that suffered the explosion and the two adjacent houses, as well.

“This was a significant event that called all of our available resources,” said Chief Jon Rehill during an 11:00 a.m. press conference.

It was reported earlier that 10 people were home at the time of the explosion, but that number has been confirmed as false by police.

They're asking residents in the area to stay inside due to the heavy smoke.

Police say the area is now a crime scene and they are treating the explosion as suspicious.

Gas, water and power in the area are expected to be shut off for what police said would be a “lengthy amount of time.”

Utlities were no longer of danger to emergency crews or the public as of 11:11 a.m., officials said.

Police have said another update will be made after the coroner attends the scene this afternoon.