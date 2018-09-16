

CTV Kitchener





A home in Elmira caught fire while six people were inside on Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Canary Court in Elmira.

Thanks to working smoke detectors, all six people and their two pets were able to escape safely.

“The smoke alarms working actually potentially saved their lives,” said Dennis Aldous, deputy fire chief with the Township of Woolwich.

The family was treated on-scene by paramedics, and no one was hurt.

Close to 30 firefighters from Elmira and Floradale responded, and were able to put the fire out quickly.

They said a mattress was on fire when they arrived.

A cause had not been determined, nor was there a damage estimate immediately available.