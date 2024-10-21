GPS technology the focus on Day 5 of second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Testimony continued Monday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
At the time of her death, in September 2022, Buhr was serving a conditional sentence and wearing an ankle bracelet. That device was collecting data on his location once every minute.
The Crown showed maps, as well as raw data, of Buhr’s locations in court. That information was gathered from his ankle bracelet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of Erb’s death.
Stephen Tan, the director of operations for the company that operates the compliance monitoring program, took the stand Monday.
He said the system requires communication with five to 21 satellites to get a location. When a bracelet is outside, there are fewer obstructions in the way and it can typically access more satellites. He testified that, when the person wearing the device is inside a building, like a house, they “generally expect to see nine or 10 satellites.” Tan added that the technology uses civilian GPS which, as a starting point, has a margin of error of 50 feet.
He noted that the data collected between 12:50 p.m. and 12:59 p.m. on the day Erb died showed two points that appeared to be far from the Sandhills Road home. But, given that nine satellites accessed the location, Tan suggested it was much more consistent with the bracelet being indoors.
Earlier in the trial, Sgt. Andrew Kroetsch said Buhr took him to a wooded area behind the home where, he claimed, he had been sitting when his grandmother was attacked.
During a lengthy cross-examination, Buhr’s lawyer Bruce Ritter raised questions about the accuracy of the ankle bracelet data.
Tan testified that it gives them a idea of the location but, in this case, not two or three football fields away.
“Seems to me, something’s either accurate or it’s not,” Ritter stated.
The trial is set to continue on Tuesday.
History of the case
Erb was found dead in her home, just outside of Baden, on Sept. 24, 2022.
According to her obituary, the 88-year-old “passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.”
Waterloo Regional Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner later determined her death was suspicious, however they did not say how Erb died or why it was believed to be a homicide.
Buhr was charged with second-degree murder five days after Erb’s death.
On Friday, the forensic pathologist who conducted the victim’s autopsy testified at Buhr’s trial.
Dr. Linda Kocovski explained that Erb died from “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma.”
She said she found numerous injuries on Erb’s head, including lacerations on her forehead, under her eyes, on her nose, lips and inside of her mouth. Erb also had fractures to her nose, the bones around her eyes, cheekbones and upper and lower jaw bones, as well as two black eyes.
In cross-examination, Ritter noted Erb was on blood thinners and asked how that would impact bruising. Kocovski confirmed that bruises may be larger on individuals who take blood thinners.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark wants to be 'part of the conversation' on Liberal party future
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to 'returning to politics' should the position of Liberal leader become available.
WATCH LIVE New Brunswick election 2024: Polls close after 33-day campaign
Polls are now closed in New Brunswick, where hundreds of thousands of residents voted Monday in what is predicted to be a tight provincial election.
2 plead guilty to B.C. murder of former Air India suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two men charged in the killing of former Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Singh Malik have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a British Columbia court.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network (UHN) is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax
The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.
Alleged assassination target calls expelled Indian high commissioner 'less of a diplomat and more of a hypocrite'
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — a dual Canada-United States citizen and the target of an alleged assassination attempt in New York City last year — says the expelled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, is 'less of a diplomat, and more of a hypocrite.'
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Are you a Canadian stuck in Cuba without power? We want to hear from you
Daily life in Cuba has been largely affected since an outage led to a nationwide blackout in the country, followed by Tropical Storm Oscar hitting the country's east coast. If you're a Canadian stuck in Cuba through this ordeal, CTV News wants to hear from you.
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.