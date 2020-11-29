KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County as a significant winter storm is expected for Monday through Wednesday.

The statement came into effect around 3:30 p.m. and says rain, snow, and strong winds is on the way to Southern Ontario.

Precipitation is anticipated for Monday morning, which will changed to snow by the afternoon and result in 5-10 cm by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of up to 10 cm are possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but exact amounts are uncertain at the time.

The agency adds that travel conditions on snow-covered and icy roads are expected to be difficult, particularly Monday night and Tuesday morning.