KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Region District School Board said students won't get a day off if schools close due to severe weather this year.

Instead, they will shift to online learning until schools and bus routes are operating again.

If transportation is cancelled due to severe weather, we will notify our community prior to 6am. #WRDSBmtg pic.twitter.com/nr2XknSqWV — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 17, 2020

School board officials discussed the plan for bad weather at a meeting on Monday night.

Officials said students and families will be informed about transportation cancellations by 6 a.m.

They will then shift to a "Weather Impacted Distance Learning Day," with all schools and sites closed.

Students will move to online classes, and all daycare programs will be closed, the school board said.