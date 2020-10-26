KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after shots were fired following an altercation in Kitchener on Monday.

Officers responded to the scene at Ottawa Street South and International Place for reports of shots fired at a vehicle. One person went to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that an altercation had happened between two groups of people in two different vehicles at around 10 p.m.

That's when shots were fired and the vehicles collided.

Officials are still investigating and said on Tuesday morning that they were looking for a four-door grey Hyundai with damage to its passenger site.

If you see the vehicle, police advised not to approach it, but instead call 911 right away.

The shooting is believed to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.